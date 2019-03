Stay classy, Los Angeles! Will Ferrell revived his famous Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, to call the L.A. Kings game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 21.

Ferrell, 51, joined sportscasters Jim Fox and Alex Faust in the announcers’ booth at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to comment on the hockey match as Burgundy. “Go, Kings, go,” he yelled during the game. “Come on, people!”

The comedian did not break character throughout the event and caused his fellow commentators to hold back their laughter on multiple occasions. Ferrell even came up with a slogan for Fox, 58, and Faust, 29, to use when someone scores: “Put that baby to bed without a diaper!”

Another highlight of his stint as a sportscaster came when he was featured on the Kiss Cam, a segment that focuses on people in the crowd at sporting events and encourages them to smooch on the big screen.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been on the Kiss Cam,” Ferrell said as the camera panned to him making out with a burrito. “This is one of the greatest nights of my life — I got to kiss a burrito!”

Many fans loved the surprise appearance by the fictional news anchor and expressed their excitement on social media. “I could’ve watched this all night,” one tweeted, while another added, “I wish Ron Burgundy was a real anchorman — i would watch the news on TV every night instead of never.”

Ferrell played Burgundy in 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and reprised the role in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013. Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd and Steve Carell starred alongside the Holmes & Watson actor in both flicks, which brought in a combined total of more than $250 million.

The Emmy Award winner previously revived Burgundy in January 2018 when he interviewed tennis star Roger Federer after he won the Australian Open. “Roger, tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court,” Ferrell told Federer, 37. “Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!