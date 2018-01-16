Ron Burgundy is back! Will Ferrell made a special appearance to interview Roger Federer after his Australian Open win against Aljaz Bedene on Tuesday, January 16.

Tennis legend John McEnroe introduced the 50-year-old Saturday Night Live alum post-match where he channeled his beloved Anchorman character to ask the tennis pro some tough — and hilarious — questions.

“Roger, tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court,” Ferrell said. “Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?”

Federer, who just came off his important win, laughed and replied, “Maybe. Maybe not. Don’t they get eaten at the end?” This, of course, prompted the next question from the Daddy’s Home actor. “You’re 36-years-old, you seem ageless. Are you a witch or a vampire?”

The hilarity continued when Ferrell detailed gossip that he made up of the 19-time Grand Slam champion.

“There is a rumor in the men’s locker room that you love coming to play down here in Melbourne and your secret to fitness is that you only eat wombat meat. Is that true?” he asked. Federer replied: “That is untrue.” After some back-and-forth banter about tasting the meat, Ferrell quipped: “It is delicious, the national food of Australia.”

If that wasn’t enough, the comedian continued the stint asking Federer if it “ever gets annoying” that the crowd continually screams “come on Roger.”

His response? “They remind me of my name — it’s good,” the athlete said. “At an older age, you can start forgetting your own name sometimes. It’s great.”

Ferrell concluded the interview with a nod to the attendees. “Stay classy, Melbourne,” he said.

Watch the video above!

