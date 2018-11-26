What would the holiday season be without insanely quotable movies? From Elf to A Christmas Story to Love Actually, Us Weekly is revisiting the best holiday film quotes of all time.

1. Elf

Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) taught the world a valuable lesson when he recited his endearing, Christmas-saving line: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” And who says the tall human is not a real elf?

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

This may not be the Christmas Vacation quote most would rattle off by heart, but it’s still hilarious when Clark (Chevy Chase) tells his cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid), “If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised than I am right now.” That side eye glance at the end seals the funny factor.

3. Love Actually

Creepy or cute? Moviegoers are still divided over this iconic Love Actually scene, in which Andrew Lincoln’s Mark professes his love for his best friend’s wife, played by Keira Knightley. But anyone can admit to melting over this: “Just because it’s Christmas — (and at Christmas you tell the truth) — to me, you are perfect.”

4. A Christmas Story

Try as he might, Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) couldn’t find anyone who thought his Christmas wish list was a good idea. “I want an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle!” the little boy told Santa, to which not-so-jolly old Saint Nick replied: “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

