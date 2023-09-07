Jason Kelce swiped right to find love with his now-wife, Kylie Kelce, but their first date was anything but smooth sailing.

“It was pretty evident the second time we hung out [that this was going somewhere],” Kylie, 31, said during Wednesday, September 6, episode of her husband’s “New Heights” podcast.

When Jason, 35, asked why it wasn’t the first time, Kylie recalled, “Well, he fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on a bar table!”

She added: “Because he was too drunk and then [his teammate] Beau Allen accomplished the most [impressive] physical feat of his life when he fireman-carried Jason back to his apartment.”

According to Kylie, Allen, 31, “emphasized that someone who’s dead weight” is difficult to carry. “Jason fought him the whole way,” she said, stifling her laughter. “Physically fought him the entire way.”

Jason, who shares three daughters with Kylie, claimed he was trying to “challenge” Allen by attempting to get free.

“[I] definitely fell asleep,” Jason told his brother and podcast cohost, Travis Kelce. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know [she] was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight. … I didn’t [believe in love at first sight] until I met [her] and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards.”

Jason admitted that their second date “went much better” because he was sober and stayed awake.

Jason and Kylie initially matched on Tinder, but he kept his Philadelphia Eagles career off of the app. “His profile at the time was something to the effect of, ‘I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids,’” she added on Wednesday, noting there were not any references to Jason’s team in his bio.

Kylie teased that Jason did “really lean into the lumberjack thing” thanks to his plaid outfit, full beard and “man bun.”

“See, the man bun was helpful in the early stages of our relationship because I could tell when he was blacked out because he would send me a selfie and his hair would be down,” she quipped. “As soon as I got a selfie with his hair down, I was like, ‘I’ll talk to you tomorrow when you re-enter the world.’”

Jason and Kylie got married in April 2018 before welcoming daughters Wyatt, 3, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 6 months.