Travis Kelce might want the NFL to tone down the Taylor Swift talk — but that’s not keeping his family from chiming in.

Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, subtly entered the chat in the comments section of a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, October 3, in which a fan attempts to connect their own invisible string to Swift, 33. “POV: i am delusional,” read the caption.

In the clip, the content creator outlined Swift’s inner circle, starting with her budding romance with Travis, 33, and close friendship with Selena Gomez. Kylie, 31, and her husband, Jason Kelce, were the next pieces of the puzzle.

“Travis Kelce’s brother is Jason Kelce, who is married to Kylie Kelce,” the video continued. “Both Selena Gomez and Kylie Kelce follow me on TikTok. Therefore, me and Taylor Swift are best friends.”

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie McDevitt — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Fellow Swifties proudly showed their support for the theory — as did Kylie. “Mathematically speaking… this maths,” she commented.

Kylie and Jason, 35, tied the knot in 2018 and have since welcomed daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months. (Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant with baby No. 3 when Jason and Travis faced off against one another in the Super Bowl earlier this year.)

While sports fans have grown to love Jason and his brother over the years, Kylie has also become a fixture of NFL culture. Earlier this month, Kylie opened up about the realities of being married to a pro football player.

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

“I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really, like, enjoy indulging in the finer things in life and that’s not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy,” she told Today in a joint interview with Jason. “So I think that staying authentic to that [is important].”

Kylie and her brother-in-law have a strong bond of their own, but she hasn’t directly addressed his relationship with Swift after the pop star was spotted supporting Travis at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games. Jason, meanwhile, hasn’t shied away from sharing his thoughts. During the Wednesday, October 4, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis debated whether the NFL is “overdoing it” with its focus on Swift in the stadiums.

“I just think the NFL’s not used to celebrities coming to the games,” Jason said. “Basketball has it figured out. They’re all courtside, they’re sitting there. They show ’em once or twice and then they get back to the game.”

Related: Every NFL Star and Celeb Invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

Travis agreed that the attention has been a little overwhelming but theorized that the league is “just trying to have fun” with the broadcasts.

The NFL, meanwhile, defended its coverage in a statement on Wednesday, noting, “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Swift has seemingly integrated herself in Travis’ inner circle as their connection continues to grow, bonding with his mom at the two Chiefs games she’s attended this season.

“Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”