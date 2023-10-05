Travis Kelce might want the NFL to tone down the Taylor Swift talk — but that’s not keeping his family from chiming in.
Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, subtly entered the chat in the comments section of a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, October 3, in which a fan attempts to connect their own invisible string to Swift, 33. “POV: i am delusional,” read the caption.
In the clip, the content creator outlined Swift’s inner circle, starting with her budding romance with Travis, 33, and close friendship with Selena Gomez. Kylie, 31, and her husband, Jason Kelce, were the next pieces of the puzzle.
“Travis Kelce’s brother is Jason Kelce, who is married to Kylie Kelce,” the video continued. “Both Selena Gomez and Kylie Kelce follow me on TikTok. Therefore, me and Taylor Swift are best friends.”
Fellow Swifties proudly showed their support for the theory — as did Kylie. “Mathematically speaking… this maths,” she commented.
Kylie and Jason, 35, tied the knot in 2018 and have since welcomed daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months. (Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant with baby No. 3 when Jason and Travis faced off against one another in the Super Bowl earlier this year.)
While sports fans have grown to love Jason and his brother over the years, Kylie has also become a fixture of NFL culture. Earlier this month, Kylie opened up about the realities of being married to a pro football player.
“I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really, like, enjoy indulging in the finer things in life and that’s not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy,” she told Today in a joint interview with Jason. “So I think that staying authentic to that [is important].”
Kylie and her brother-in-law have a strong bond of their own, but she hasn’t directly addressed his relationship with Swift after the pop star was spotted supporting Travis at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games. Jason, meanwhile, hasn’t shied away from sharing his thoughts. During the Wednesday, October 4, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis debated whether the NFL is “overdoing it” with its focus on Swift in the stadiums.
“I just think the NFL’s not used to celebrities coming to the games,” Jason said. “Basketball has it figured out. They’re all courtside, they’re sitting there. They show ’em once or twice and then they get back to the game.”
Travis agreed that the attention has been a little overwhelming but theorized that the league is “just trying to have fun” with the broadcasts.
The NFL, meanwhile, defended its coverage in a statement on Wednesday, noting, “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”
Swift has seemingly integrated herself in Travis’ inner circle as their connection continues to grow, bonding with his mom at the two Chiefs games she’s attended this season.
“Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”