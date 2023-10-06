Donna Kelce said the NFL is “laughing all the way to the bank” amid her son Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.

“Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything,” Donna, 70, shared on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast on Friday, October 6. “I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm.”

Donna and her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce — who play for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively — initially made headlines in February when their teams went head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII. However, Travis’ recent budding romance with Swift has turned them all into household names among non-sports fans.

While the NFL is definitely reaping the benefits of the publicity (and capitalizing off it), both Travis, 34, and Jason, 35, think that the league might just be “overdoing it” with the coverage.

Jason told Travis to give his “honest opinion” on the matter during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis answered. “But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially in my situation.”

Travis joked that the stars are at risk of being caught “throwing a big old cheeseburger in [your mouth]” and looking “like an idiot” if they’re on TV “at all times” throughout the game.

Jason, however, took a different approach.

“I just think the NFL’s not used to celebrities coming to the games,” he said, comparing the NFL and NBA. “Basketball has it figured out. They’re all courtside, they’re sitting there. They show ’em once or twice and then they get back to the game.”

The one thing the brothers did agree on was how “cool” it’s been to watch their mom become a star over the past year.

“She’s been on top of the f–king world, man,” Travis said. “Shout-out to Mama Kelce for coming through [for my game]. She also told me thank you because she was in an alternate universe.”

Travis, of course, was referring to Donna sitting alongside Swift and her famous friends — including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1.

That game marked the second time Swift has publicly supported the NFL star amid their ongoing fling. Travis first expressed interest in the singer after seeing her Eras Tour at his team’s home stadium in July. It’s seemingly been full steam ahead for the pair ever since.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”