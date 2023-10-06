Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is not used to getting so much attention — but she’s ready to shake off any haters that come her way.

As romance rumors continue to swirl about Travis, 33, and Taylor Swift, Donna, 70, has also been thrust into the spotlight. Earlier this month, she made headlines for sitting next to Swift, 33, as Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. She met up with the pop star again on Sunday, October 1, to cheer her son on as his team faced the New York Jets.

Donna is well-known in the football world — she was front and center watching her sons face off against each other during Super Bowl LVII in February — but she wasn’t prepared for the fan frenzy spending time with Swift has caused.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something that I’ve never been involved with ever before,” Donna said on the upcoming Friday, October 6, episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast, per Entertainment Tonight.

When it comes to blocking out any negativity, the matriarch turns to a particular Swift song. “I think probably ‘Shake It Off,’” she said when asked her favorite track of the Grammy winners. “We’re getting a lot of that lately, about haters.”

Swift isn’t the only reason Donna’s garnered attention lately. Before jetting off to meet up with Swift — along with other A-listers like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner — at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, the mom of two showed up to support son Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. She sent the internet ablaze hours later when a photo of her and Jake from State Farm (Kevin Miles) chatting in the stands went viral.

“Obviously, at the Eagles, was probably the biggest celebrity she saw all week. She sat next to Jake from State Farm the entire game. And let me tell you … that guy’s a good neighbor,” Jason, 35, joked of his mom’s “whirlwind” weekend on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

“She’s been on top of the f–king world, man,” Travis, 33, replied, noting that it’s been “cool” to see Donna become a star in her own right over the past year.

“Shout-out to Mama Kelce for coming through [for my game]. She also told me thank you because she was in an alternate universe,” Travis said of Donna’s A-list experience. “She was sitting there with Deadpool and Wolverine … just in a different world.”

Since being linked to Swift, Travis’ own star has begun to rise outside of the NFL. His jersey sales rose more than 400% after the singer showed up to his Missouri game on September 24. The pair have been going strong ever since — but Travis thinks the attention may be overdone.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially in my situation,” he said on “New Heights” of the NFL constantly cutting to Swift during his games. He went on to tease that stars should be on high alert in front of the cameras. “You never know, you could get caught throwing a big old cheeseburger in [your mouth] and you look like an idiot,” he joked. “There’s certain things … you just don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

Even if the NFL quiets down on their coverage, the rest of the world continues to be invested in Travis and Swift’s blossoming romance. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift herself has “high hopes” for the relationship, adding that she thinks the athlete is “so hot.” A second insider, meanwhile, noted that Travis is “totally smitten” by the singer.