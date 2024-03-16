Ryan Reynolds revealed he has wife Blake Lively to thank for introducing him to an essential member of the Deadpool & Wolverine crew.

“My wife directed a music video and fell in love with her editor @sreid2. She Insisted I work with him immediately and forever,” Reynolds, 41, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 16.

Reynolds, who married Lively in 2012 and shares four children with her, continued to praise his wife’s idea on social media and confessed that he was glad he took her advice.

“She was right,” the actor explained. “He became the irreplaceable 2nd half of our Deadpool editing room. I’ve spent 10 months with this genius and I’m never letting go. Ever.”

The actor’s heartfelt statement was posted alongside a selfie from the film’s set where Reynolds was dressed in his Deadpool costume, without the mask, and had his arm around video editor Shane Reid.

In a repost of the photo to his own Instagram Story on Saturday, Reid replied, “Don’t just meet your heroes … work with them. @blakelively and Ryan are the most generous and fierce creative partners. I’m really lucky every day to work alongside you both.”

In 2021, Reid and Lively, 36, first worked together on a music video for Taylor Swift.

Lively teamed up with Swift, 34, to direct her music video, “I Bet You Think About Me,” a From the Vault track released on Red (Taylor’s Version), which dropped in November 2022. The video featured the singer, who is Lively’s longtime bestie, crashing the wedding of her ex, played by Miles Teller.

“Finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Swift captioned an Instagram post with a teaser of the video at the time to celebrate Lively’s accomplishment.

Once the project wrapped, Reid joined the film crew of Lively’s husband’s superhero flick.

Fans got a taste of what to expect from the third installment of Deadpool when a trailer dropped during the Super Bowl on February 11.

The teaser scored more than 365 million views within 24 hours, making it the most-watched movie trailer in history, according to Marvel Studios.

Deadpool & Wolverine follows 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2.

The action movie will mark Deadpool’s official transition into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The new flick will tell the story of Reynolds’ wisecracking mercenary, Wade Wilson/Deadpool, as he’s pulled from his quiet life and sent on a mission that will change the history of the MCU. Hugh Jackman will come out of superhero retirement to once again portray Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive in theaters on July 26.