Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love spending time with their friends and family when they’re not too busy with their own careers.

Their friendship with Taylor Swift has made headlines over the years. After Lively met Swift in 2015, the spouses celebrated the 4th of July at Swift’s infamous party in 2016.

The pair’s friendship with Swift evolved over the years, especially when she dropped a track called “Betty” on her eighth studio album, Folklore. In the song, she references the names of Lively and Reynolds’ oldest daughters, James and Inez — and seemingly announced the name of baby No. 3, who arrived in 2019. (The pair later welcomed their fourth child in February 2023.)

In March 2021, Swift gave a shout-out to the couple during her acceptance speech at the Grammys, thanking “Betty, James and Inez” and their parents.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to find out more details on all of the people in Lively and Reynolds Inner circle: