Top that! Robyn Lively pulled off the best surprise at her sister Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ September 2012 nuptials — and it was “the highlight of the entire wedding.”

“At least I think so,” the actress, 50, teases to Us Weekly. “I was so excited to do it. My heart was actually pounding.”

The Cobra Kai star recreated the “Finest Hour” dance sequence from her 1989 film. In the beloved fantasy comedy, Robyn’s Louise Miller becomes the most popular girl at her high school after she discovers she has magical abilities. In the final scene, she takes off her amulet and tosses it across the auditorium in the hopes that her crush Brad Powell (Dan Gauthier) would still like her even without her powers.

“I had planned this with my brother Eric and he was playing the role of Brad and I put on this blue tube dress with the Tutu. I had the necklace, I threw it across the floor. It was just amazing,” Robyn exclusively told Us of the spectacle at the Gossip Girl alum and Reynolds’ South Carolina bash. “People at the reception, we’re like, ‘OK, when we start dancing, you guys get up and just mimic what we’re doing. Just start dancing with us.’ It was really pretty amazing.”

“It’s one of her favorite movies,” she added of the Age of Adaline star, noting that she can’t recall whether the necklace was handmade. “It might just be one of my replicas,” she noted. “I don’t remember, but it was really special.”

As for if the moment was captured on film? She quipped: “I haven’t seen it, but yes, it was!”

That wasn’t the only time the Light as a Feather actress went back to her Louise roots. For her brother’s 30th birthday, she enlisted Gauthier, 58, to reenact Brad and Louise’s study session in her bedroom.

“I called him up and I was like, ‘Dan, I’m so sorry. I haven’t seen you in a million years. Is there any way you could come over and let’s recreate that scene at my house, the scene where he comes over.’ I put red stuff over the lamps and I dress my brother. He had no idea what he was walking into,” she told Us. “So Dan’s at my house, he’s sitting on the bed, I’ve got books and all that. And we dress my brother up like he’s the father with a tray of food. And he walks into the scene and we have cue cards. So he’s literally walking into a remake of that scene with me. It was amazing.”

Gauthier actually married costar Lisa Fuller from the movie, who played his girlfriend Randa. “We’re still very friendly with each other. We don’t get together. They live far. I think they have an acting studio together,” Robyn explained. “I adore them. They’re so great. I love that they’re a couple still. I think that’s just the greatest thing ever.”

Teen Witch also starred Zelda Rubinstein, Mandy Ingber, Joshua John Miller, Dick Sargent and Caren Kaye. It’s been more than two decades, but the cult classic continues to resonate with audiences.

“I think it’s the Cinderella story,” Robyn said of its popularity. “I’ve done a few of the midnight screenings. Maybe 15 years ago or so I did one in San Francisco and it was such a pivotal moment for me because one of the boys came up to me and he was taking photos of people after the screening. And he takes me by hand and he’s got tears in his eyes. And he says, ‘You have no idea how much you changed my life. You have no idea how much this film changed my life.’ And it was in that moment I was like, ‘Oh, wait, what?’ You know, to feel like I was a part of something that meant so much to someone. And that was just one person. And I’ve had so many encounters like that. This was a really, really special movie for people. Whether it was an escape for them, whether they were going through something really hard and they just liked to watch it over and over again. It means something different to each person, but it’s unanimously so beloved by so many people. How could I not love it?”

Robyn comes from an acting family, with her late father, Ernie Lively, and her husband, Bart Johnson, also actors. She and Johnson, 51, play a married couple for the first time on screen in their latest film, Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters.

“We would drive to set together. We were so excited to do this because we haven’t had the opportunity to play a couple ever. We’ve done projects together, but we’d have like a line or two here and there, but to be able to do this and play a couple and bring our own real-life experiences to the screen and our own chemistry and our own history, it was really special,” Robyn gushed to Us.

The pair married in 1999 and are the parents of three kids. “I dated some real toads before I met him. The great part about dating was it showed me more and more what I really did want and what I didn’t want in someone, in a partner, in a life partner. He checked all the boxes,” she added. “His family was amazing. He had a great personality, great values. The way he interacted with my family and his siblings and all of that was just like, ‘Oh, he’s The One.’ When I was dating, I was like, what kind of a father is he gonna be? What kind of a father will he be to my children? And he was it.”

Blake and Reynolds, 45, for their part, are the parents of three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Earlier this month, Blake announced that she is pregnant with their fourth child.

Although the famous sisters have a shared love for acting, don’t expect their gatherings to be filled with work talk. “Who’s got time for that,” Robyn told Us with a laugh. “When we’re together we’re talking about anything but business!”