Blake Lively joked that she and Gigi Hadid aren’t just besties but also coparents.

The model, 28, took to Instagram on Saturday, August 26, to pay tribute to Lively after her 36th birthday, which was one day prior.

“Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group,” Hadid captioned a throwback snap of a her and Lively, who had a prominent baby bump, via Instagram Story.

“Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma — protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!” she continued. “Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad.”

Hadid concluded: “Thank you for your light and example sister @blakelively. Wishing you the best year yet. 🎂 u know ily!”

Lively shared the post, adding: “This was before baby #3 for me and #1 for you. ❤️ Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life’s greatest joys. Love you, mama, sister, friend.”

Hadid shares Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik, who she dated from late 2015 to fall 2021. Meanwhile, Lively shares four children — daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty 3, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed — with husband Ryan Reynolds, who she married in 2012.

While their friendship goes back years, Hadid has been particularly vocal on social media this summer as she supported Lively’s new business endeavor, Betty Booze canned cocktails, a spinoff of her Betty Buzz mixers.

Hadid commented, “U da best 🎂,” on Lively’s new Betty Booze promo with Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, released on her birthday.

The Gossip Girl alum also promoted her nonalcoholic beverages earlier this month with a steamy swimsuit shots. Lively wore in a red bikini and a various visors in different photos to match her beverages — green for Sparkling Lemon Lime, yellow for Meyer Lemon Club Soda and red for Sparkling Grapefruit.

“Hotty mommyyyyy,” Hadid commented on the sexy snaps.

Hadid isn’t the only one who gushed over Lively on her big day. Reynolds, 46, also shared a surprisingly heartfelt tribute in lieu of his usual tongue-in-cheek post.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” the Deadpool star captioned several photos of his wife. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”