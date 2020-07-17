The Great British Bake Off Winners Where Are They Now

Ready, set, where are they now? The Great British Bake Off has crowned 10 winners since its debut on BBC Two in August 2010, and the show has managed to entice American viewers thanks to an arrangement with Netflix, which streams it in the United States.

Americans instantly fell in love with the endearing contestants, accomplished judges including Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood (and later Prue Leith), as well as several wisecracking hosts such as Sue Perkins and Noel Fielding.

Aside from popularizing terms like traybake and Victoria sponge, the show has forever altered the culinary sphere and minted accomplished bakers including Edd Kimber and Nadiya Hussain.

Kimber, the program’s first winner left his job at a bank after his 2010 win and has never looked back. He has authored four cookbooks since his victory and constantly posts photos of his latest culinary creations on his Instagram account, which boasts more than 311,000 followers.

“I always say that [my life] changed in every way that I could want it to change, in a nice way. I had a job before that I didn’t really like and I kind of felt very stuck in a rut,” he told Yorkshire Life after his win in August 2015. “So, doing the show for me was only ever about trying to somehow make baking into a career and into a life. Obviously, the main thing is that I have been able to do that everyday since. I have been offered amazing opportunities.”

Kimber added: “I went on the show a little bit shy and with a little bit of low confidence and the show kind of beats that out of you. It gave me a boost personally, but also I think it gave me knowledge that I was probably better at baking than I actually assumed I was … It boosts your ego a little bit. It made me think ‘Actually, maybe I can do this job.'”

For a fan-favorite like Hussain, GBBO was nothing short of life-changing. Though she struggled on some of the weekly challenges, the U.K. native’s hard work registered with viewers, as did her perseverance and positive attitude.

Aside from appearing alongside a very famous royal couple as part of A Berry Royal Christmas special in December 2019, Hussain has written five cookbooks and another three children’s books, as well as an autobiography. She has also appeared on her own television shows, including Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites.

Scroll down to see where the other winners of The Great British Bake Off are now!