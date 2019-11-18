



What an epic playdate! Mariah Carey and her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, spent some time with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively over the weekend.

“Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask,” the singer, 49, captioned a photo on Instagram of herself with Lively, 32, and Reynolds, 43, alongside her twins. “Will they ever recover?”

The actor commented on the social media upload, which featured Moroccan in a Deadpool mask and Monroe standing on a scooter, writing, “Whoa. My vision board became a photo.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that he and the Gossip Girl alum welcomed their third child. “Ryan left the set he was working [on] for about eight days” around the time the actress gave birth, a source told Us exclusively. Another revealed that they chose to keep their infant under wraps because “they do everything they can to make sure [their kids] have a normal upbringing.”

Reynolds revealed the sex of the little one on Twitter later that same month, writing, “I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.” The Proposal star, who is also dad of James, 4, and Inez, 3, tweeted this alongside a photo of himself and the Los Angeles native bundled up with their newborn between them, an emoji covering her face.

Following her baby’s birth, Lively shared a throwback baby bump picture and her Amazon registry. “I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent,” the Simple Favor star explained at the time. “What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid, I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their ‘must haves’ with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna need it.”

As for Carey, the Grammy winner welcomed Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 with her now-ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The former couple split in 2014.