Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are celebrating a major milestone for their highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

The trailer for the third film in the Deadpool franchise, which debuted during the Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday, February 11, received 365 million views within 24 hours, making it the most-watched movie trailer in history, according to Marvel Studios.

The previous record was held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which launched to 355 million views in August 2021.

Reynolds, 47, celebrated his film’s historic success with an Instagram Story clip on Tuesday, February 13, with the caption, “Most Watch Trailer of All-Time.” Jackman, 55, posted the record-setting headline and referred to the colors of the Deadpool suit when he commented, “Always bet on red, and black.”

Related: 'Deadpool 3': Everything to Know So Far Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. Reynolds revealed in September 2022 that his real-life pal would join the movie via a comedic announcement video. “Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked Jackman in the clip, to which he replied, […]

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds returns as the wisecracking mercenary from Deadpool and Deadpool 2, with Jackman coming out of retirement to once again portray the X-Men mutant.

As they promote the film, the two actors have been trolling each other on social media.

On Monday, February 12, Jackman posted an edited version of the film poster reading, Wolverine and Asshole. Reynolds responded, “Pump the brakes. It’s a long road to July, Peanut,” referring to the film’s opening on July 26.

The record-setting trailer provided fans a first glimpse into the hilarious hijinks involving the two superheroes.

In the teaser, Reynolds, as his alter ego Wade Wilson, is enjoying his birthday party when he is suddenly arrested by the Time Variance Authority, which was introduced in Loki. He sees clips of the Avengers and eventually makes a connection.

“Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever,” Wilson announces before transforming into Deadpool. “I am the messiah. I am Marvel Jesus.” Jackman is only briefly seen in the last second of the trailer as he extends his adamantium claws.

Reynolds was at home watching the debut of the trailer during the Super Bowl, teasing via social media that he couldn’t find his wife, Blake Lively, who attended the game with Taylor Swift. (The pop star, 34, has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since summer 2023.)

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Inner Circle: A Complete Guide Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love spending time with their friends and family when they’re not too busy with their own careers. Their friendship with Taylor Swift has made headlines over the years. After Lively met Swift in 2015, the spouses celebrated the 4th of July at Swift’s infamous party in 2016. The pair’s friendship […]

“Has everyone seen the Deadpool trailer?” Reynolds captioned an Instagram Story pic on Sunday. “Also has anyone seen my wife?”

He later shared an update on Lively’s whereabouts. “Found my wife,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a snap of Lively, 36, at the championship game in Las Vegas.

The photo also revealed that she wore a Deadpool & Wolverine heart charm — along with nearly $500,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry — to the sporting event in honor of her husband’s upcoming superhero film.

Production on Deadpool & Wolverine wrapped up last month, and Jackman celebrated with a long-awaited visit to his barber. He posted a time-lapse video of his haircut and shave on January 24 after portraying his iconic Wolverine character for the first time in seven years.

Related: All the Celebs Who Starred in 2024 Super Bowl Commercials Kris Jenner, Jenna Ortega and Kate McKinnon will all be part of the 2024 Super Bowl. The big game is the most-watched night of television in the U.S. (115 million people tuned in last year), so advertisers pay the big bucks for A-list talent. Companies also drop a pretty penny to air an ad with […]

“What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie,” he captioned the Instagram post. “Well… not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%.”

Reynolds, who is also a cowriter and coproducer of the film, also celebrated the end of filming via social media.

“The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears,” Reynolds captioned an Instagram photo of his costumed crotch. “A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…”