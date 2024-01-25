Hugh Jackman celebrated wrapping production on Deadpool 3 with a long-awaited visit to his barber.

The X-Men star, 55, posted a time-lapse video of his haircut and shave on Wednesday, January 24, after portraying his iconic Wolverine character for the first time in seven years.

“What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie,” he captioned the Instagram post. “Well… not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%.”

After portraying Wolverine in eight films, Jackman announced he had retired the mutant character after starring in Logan in 2017. He later reversed that decision to return for Deadpool 3 and was happy to work with costar Ryan Reynolds as well as director Shawn Levy.

“To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you,” he wrote. “LITERALLY! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

Filming on Deadpool 3 resumed last month after production was halted last summer due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended in November 2023.

Reynolds, 47, who is also a cowriter and coproducer of the film, also celebrated the end of filming via social media on Wednesday.

“The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears,” Reynolds captioned an Instagram photo of his costumed crotch. “A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…”

Deadpool 3 reunites Reynolds and Jackman in their Marvel roles for the first time since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

After previously announcing he would never appear as Wolverine again, Jackman explained what inspired his change of mind during a December 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

“I’d announced Logan was my last, and then I went to see the Deadpool movie and I was 20 minutes in. I was like, ‘Christmas.’ First of all, I loved the movie, but all I could see was Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘This is something I haven’t done, we haven’t done, with the character. That’s the kind of dynamic we haven’t had before.’ But then I just put it aside.”

When Jackman decided he wanted to portray Wolverine in Deadpool 3, he immediately called Reynolds.

“It just came to me like that. I rang Ryan as soon as I arrived and he was floored,” Jackman recalled. “Interestingly, he was just about to have a meeting with Kevin Feige at Marvel at 5 o’clock that afternoon about the Deadpool movie. And so he goes, ‘This is really good timing, but are you really sure? Cause I don’t wanna say anything.’ I said, ‘I’m 100 percent sure.’ And I dunno why, because I was 100 percent sure I was out before. And then all of a sudden I was 100 percent in.”

The original Deadpool was the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2016 with $783 million in box office receipts worldwide. Deadpool 2 in 2018 matched its success, grossing $786 million.