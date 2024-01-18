Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman s Return in Deadpool BTS Photo

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are ready to get the cameras rolling for Deadpool 3.

Reynolds posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the set taken by director Shawn Levy via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 17. The black and white pic features two chairs emblazoned with their respective characters’ names: Logan, for Jackman’s Wolverine, and Wade Wilson for Reynolds’ Deadpool.

The chairs, which sit side-by-side, are placed in front of what appears to be a jungle-like landscape.

Jackman, 55, reshared Reynolds’ post via his Instagram Story but did not add any commentary.

Levy, for his part, also reshared Reynolds’ pic, writing, “Luckiest director ever.”

Reynolds, 47, announced in September 2022 that Jackman would be reprising his role for the third Deadpool installment after hanging up his iconic claws in 2017.

“We’ve been working hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now I’ve had to really search my world on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said in a video shared via X at the time. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart.”

In the clip, Reynolds explained that he and the creative team had one idea that would make the movie special before he was joined by a special guest.

“But we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked as Jackman appeared and responded, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Two months after revealing his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackman explained what originated the idea for his comeback.

“I had a week’s vacation from [Broadway’s The Music Man] and I was driving out, and it just came to me like that. I rang Ryan as soon as I arrived and he was floored,” Jackman recalled during a December 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “Interestingly, he was just about to have a meeting with Kevin Feige at Marvel at 5 o’clock that afternoon about the Deadpool movie. And so he goes, ‘This is really good timing, but are you really sure? Cause I don’t wanna say anything.’ I said, ‘I’m a hundred percent sure.’ And I dunno why, because I was a hundred percent sure I was out before. And then all of a sudden I was a hundred percent in.”

Filming for Deadpool 3 began in February 2023. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production was shut down in July 2023. After the strike ended, Variety reported that the movie would resume filming in November 2023.

While the movie was originally set to premiere in May 2024, the effects of the strike pushed back its release date to July 26, 2024. Reynolds confirmed that the new film would be a summer release.

“Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares,’ he wrote via X alongside a photo of a dog dressed up as Deadpool in November 2023. “Coming with the movie, Summer 2024.”