Hugh Jackman is putting pen to paper. “Hugh is currently working on a memoir,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “He is in the early stages of writing it.”

In September, the Wolverine actor, 54, shocked Hollywood when he announced that he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, were ending their marriage after 27 years. (They share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.) “Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” says the insider, “and this book is the first step.”

As Us previously reported, the decision to part ways didn’t come easy for Jackman and Furness. “There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway,” a source recently said. “Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends.”

Though they both vowed to keep things as “amicable as possible,” a second source hinted to Us last month that separating would not be easy for either party. “Their lives were so interwoven, so it’s an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances,” the second source explained. “The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement.”

Divorce isn’t the only thing Jackman plans to touch on in his book. The insider promises there will be “big bombshells.”

“The content will be Hugh speaking about his life,” says the insider. “He’ll be opening up about his life like never before.” Adding that so far, “It’s been very healing for him.”

In December 2022, the Tony winner confessed to being in therapy to help him cope with unresolved childhood trauma, stemming from his mother, Grace McNeil, leaving when he was just 8 years old. “I just started it recently. It helped me a lot. We all need a village,” Jackman told Who magazine, adding that “having s

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Relationship Timeline Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were together for more than two decades before going their separate ways. Jackman and Furness started dating shortly after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. “Deb, she was a big star,” he recalled to Jess Cagle in 2017. “I get picked up [to […]

omeone really smart, who’s a little bit removed from your world, can be really helpful.”

“Most importantly,” he continued, “It’s helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them.”