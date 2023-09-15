Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have called it quits after more than two decades of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, said in a joint statement to People on Friday, September 15.

The statement concluded: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The twosome started dating shortly after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. Jackman and Furness faced obstacles in the early days of dating when the actress grew concerned about their 13-year age difference.

“She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit,” Jackman recalled on the “Aussies in Hollywood with Jenny Cooney” podcast in 2018. “I just knew 100 percent; I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me.”

Jackman and Furness ultimately reconciled and went on to tie the knot in 1996. They expanded their family by adopting son Oscar in 2000 and daughter Ava in 2005.

Story is developing.