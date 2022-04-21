Still going strong! Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, haven’t let decades-long rumors about their relationship plague their marriage.

“I was single when I met her, and she was single. I was happy being single,” the Wolverine star told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2013. “I was out of a difficult relationship I’d had through drama school, and it was tumultuous and hard. I’d been living off 120 bucks a week as a student until I was 26.”

The Greatest Showman actor revealed that his luck turned around in 1995 when he and Furness crossed paths on the set of Corelli. They’d later marry in April 1996.

“When I met Deb, it was 10 times better than my single life. She was very beautiful. She was unbelievably fun — this energy, this spirit — irrepressible,” Jackman continued. “And she had a confidence in herself. I had a massive crush on her instantly.”

The X-Men star noted at the time that nearly 17-years into their marriage the speculation about his sexuality still “bugs” his wife.

Five months later, the pair seemingly shutdown the rumor mill while opening up in a joint interview about their sex life.

“The sheets we go through,” Jackman told The Sun in July 2013, revealing that he even wears his Wolverine costume to keep things kinky.

Furness quipped: “Oh my God, it’s dreadful! Always with the claws. I’m like, ‘Mix the salad. Put them to use, come on!'”

The Blessed actress, who shares son Oscar and daughter Ava with the Emmy winner, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 that her marriage with Jackman has remained strong due to their kindred spirits.

“He makes me laugh. He’s hilarious,” Furness said at the time. “Not as funny as me, but he’s good. I give him all his best material!”

She noted that “love” is the key to their relationship, adding, “When you love someone, you want the best for them.”

Scroll down to see everything the duo has said about Jackman’s sexuality over the years — including why the rumors are “offensive” to them both: