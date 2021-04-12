Hugh Jackman Celebrates 25 Years With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Only stronger with time! Hugh Jackman celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary to wife Deborra-Lee Furness with some throwback photos of their special day.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” the actor, 52, captioned his adorable message to his wife, 65, via Instagram on Sunday, April 11. “From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater.”

Jackman included several photos of their 1996 wedding, adding: “I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

The Greatest Showman star met Furness on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. They got married the following year and share two adopted children, Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15.

In March 2020, the Les Misérables actor revealed how the pandemic and being under lockdown actually brought the couple “closer.”

“Literally, my wife is dancing behind the camera as we speak,” Jackman shared with Extra at the time. “We were just saying the other day — we have never spent this much time together. But having this time without either of us working, being with the family … we’ve had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer.”

Furness also reflected on their relationship and the “amazing connection” that she shares with her husband. “I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is,” she said on Anh’s Brush With Fame in October 2020.

“When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together — and life is tough, as we know it, it’s not all good — and when you have someone there that is so supportive…you can really stand buck naked. You have to,” the actress continued. “When you’ve got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you’re loved, there’s nothing better.”