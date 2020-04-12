He’s at it again! Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled his friend Hugh Jackman after the Wolverine star posted a sweet photo celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life!” the Emmy award winner, 51, captioned a throwback pic with his wife, 64, on Saturday, April 11. “And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary.”

“Hang in there, Deb,” Reynolds, 43, commented on the pic.

“Savage,” one fan replied to his comment, while another wrote, “I can’t stop laughing.”

The former X-Men Origins costars and friends have had a long-running faux feud that has seen them throw shade at each other on social media, in interviews and on film — the Canadian star memorably mocked Jackman in both of his Deadpool movies.

Reynolds joked about their relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2018, saying, “it’s not rivalry, it’s war,” but admitted that he keeps hassling his pal because he “would love to do a Deadpool/Wolverine mashup at some point.”

At the time the Australian star was touring with his one-man musical show. “He’s on this kick ball change kick right now,” the Green Lantern star admitted. “I can’t seem to bring him back. I can’t seem to bring him back to the violence and mayhem.”

A month earlier Jackman, who retired his mutant superhero character in 2017’s Logan, admitted on Sunday Today With Willie Geist that Reynolds “is relentless.”

“He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shape and form,” he said.

The pair even roped Jake Gyllenhaal into their war of words over the holiday season that year, with the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor joining Jackman to trick Reynolds into wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.

In February 2019, the pair reignited their playful feud when they shot commercials for each other’s companies — Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, while Jackman has a coffee company called Laughing Man. While the Proposal actor shot an earnest ad, praising the Greatest Showman star, Jackman’s video wasn’t quite as complimentary. “Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f—king a—hole,” he said in the spot. “Gin’s pretty great though. I’ll have to try it some day.”

“Sorry, man. I didn’t think the truce was actually real,” the Les Miserables star explained to an upset Reynolds.

Clearly not letting it go, the 6 Underground star mocked Jackman in an interview with Australia’s Today show in December, calling Jackman “an evil person” after he photoshopped himself into Reynolds’ Free Guy movie posters.

“I mean, you guys have all been duped,” he said. “You think that he’s this benevolent ambassador of your country. People don’t realize he’s from Winnipeg, Canada.”

“So sorry,” he added. “Truth hurts sometimes when you see it! It makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a fraud.”