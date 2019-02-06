Back for more! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hilariously reignited their playful feud while shooting commercials for each other’s companies.

“Hey, everyone. Ryan and I recently called it a truce in our social media war and we promised to make ads for each other,” the Wolverine alum, 50, explains in a video on Reynolds’ YouTube channel on Wednesday. February 6. The Deadpool star, 42, chimes in, “Yep, we sure did. I’ve been working 24/7 on an ad for Hugh’s incredible coffee company, Laughing Man, and he’s been working hard, 24/7 I imagine, on an Aviation Gin ad.”

Reynolds then plays a heartwarming commercial dedicated to Jackman’s coffee line. The clip praises the Greatest Showman star’s “heroic company” and shows him spending time with employees as he picks coffee beans.

“Wow. Man, that’s really professional,” Jackman exclaims. Reynolds hilariously replies, “Thanks. It cost $1 million.”

The Australian actor tries to prevent his ad from rolling, as it isn’t the kindest ode to the Canadian star’s gin brand. “I’m not quite ready to show mine yet, mate,” he admits. “Let’s just cut the segment. It’s almost finished, just some color correcting, it’s almost there.”

But the Definitely, Maybe actor won’t have it! The tape airs and shows Jackman suited up with a sheepish grin on his face. “Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f—king a—hole. Gin’s pretty great though. I’ll have to try it some day,” the Broadway alum teases as he proceeds to pour out a bottle of Aviation Gin.

“Sorry, man. I didn’t think the truce was actually real,” Jackman explains to an upset Reynolds, who promoted his “beautiful” ad via Instagram in January.

Jackman ignited his light hearted and faux feud with Reynolds in May 2018 after the Deadpool 2 actor poked fun at him in the film’s credits. However, Reynolds got his pal’s approval before the moment of mockery.

“One person I definitely talked to was Hugh before I threw him over the coals. He’s bigger than me so I for sure let him know we’d be making fun of him a little, but I love him,” the Green Lantern actor exclusively told Us in May. “I’m really trying to see a Wolverine and Deadpool movie.”

Jackman, who is close friends with Reynolds in real life, got him back in December 2018 during a holiday soiree. “These f—king a—holes said it was a sweater party,” Reynolds captioned a photo of himself in a cheesy Christmas sweater alongside Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

