Are a million dreams about to come true for Us? Hugh Jackman dished on his beloved 2017 musical flick, The Greatest Showman, and revealed that he’d be open to bringing back the project in a greater capacity.

The Golden Globe winner, 50, spoke to Us Weekly and other reporters at The Front Runner premiere in New York City on Tuesday, October 30, and revealed that he “would love to be part of” The Greatest Showman on Broadway

Jackman elaborated on his interest in reprising his role as P.T. Barnum in the beloved movie during an interview with Vulture at the event. “Yes, I am interested for sure. When we were putting this together, we workshopped it like we would be a Broadway show,” he explained. “So I’ve been in rooms several times doing the material and I know it works. My theatrical bones know that that would work.”

He added that the purpose of a live show wouldn’t be “to just repeat the film — you want to give something that would accentuate the theater and make it a theatrical experience. But the heart of it would be the same. I mean, that movie is all heart, basically.”

Back in March, the Les Miserables actor told Forbes that he and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “were working hard right now on working out a live version of [The Greatest Showman]. There’s, like, three different possibilities currently.”

However, Jackman slightly backtracked earlier this month, telling the New York Times that an adaptation “is not definitive at all [and] there’s a lot of people working on what a live version would be.”

The Wolverine hunk noted that he still has many thoughts about what a live show would entail: “Is it something on the West End or in Vegas? Is it a touring tent show? Is it an arena spectacular?”

