Celebrities’ Biggest Phobias: Kylie Jenner, Tyra Banks and More

Facing their fears … or not. Celebrities might seem confident in the public eye, but when it comes to being afraid, they’re just like Us!

Stars such as Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton and Uma Thurman suffer from the fear of enclosed spaces, one of the most common phobias. Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock and Whoopi Goldberg also share another popular fear — flying.

However, other celebrities are frightened of some unusual situations. Kylie Jenner revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019 that she avoids dusty cups.

“The strangest thing I’m afraid of is, like, dust in a cup,” the Life of Kylie alum said. “I don’t know why. It’s like one of my pet peeves is when there’s a lot of dust in a cup and it’s getting in my system.”

Khloé Kardashian, for her part, is terrified of belly buttons. The Revenge Body cohost was also concerned her inner bully button would turn into an outie when she was pregnant with her daughter, True.

“I have such a phobia with belly buttons, and I know when you’re really pregnant your innie becomes an outie,” she said via Snapchat in 2018. “Oh, my God, I can’t even think about that. I’m so grossed out by that. Ew! I’m so freaked out that’s going to happen to me. I’m assuming everyone’s belly button does that, I don’t know. I wonder if mine has to. Does it have to become an outie?”

Kendall Jenner shared her fear of tiny holes via her app in 2016. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia,” the model explained. “Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can’t even look at little holes — It gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what’s in there???”

As for Scarlett Johansson, she opened up about her lifelong fear of birds during an interview with Vulture in 2011.

“Something about wings and beaks and the flapping,” the Avengers star said. “I’m terrified of them. That still hasn’t gone away … I was terrified of the peacocks on set [of her movie We Bought a Zoo]. Like, ‘Ahh, don’t get too close.’ They’re, like, mean.”

