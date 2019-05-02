Nicole Kidman credits good friends for helping her through her high-profile divorce from Tom Cruise — and that includes Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

“When I got divorced, Hugh and Deb were so much a part of my healing,” the Big Little Lies star, 51, said in an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly. “They were some of my best friends through that period.”

Kidman and Cruise, 56, called it quits in 2001 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple share two adopted children: Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24. The Aquaman actress has since moved on with husband Keith Urban, whom she wed in June 2006.

Kidman — who is also mom of Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8, with Urban, 51 — recently opened up about her aforementioned children with Cruise, whom she rarely speaks about.

“Bella lives just outside London,” the Australian-born actress told Vanity Fair last month. “You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little.” As for Connor, Kidman revealed that he lives in Miami and is in the music business.

Prior to that, the last time Kidman had opened up about her eldest kids was in November 2018 in an interview with Australia’s Who magazine. “I’m very private about [them],” she said at the time. “I have to protect those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Cruise, for his part, went on to wed Katie Holmes in 2006. The pair split in 2012 and share 13-year-old daughter, Suri.

Jackman, 50, and Furness, 63, meanwhile, recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in April. The Greatest Showman actor and the Correlli actress share two kids: Oscar, 18, and Ava, 13.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!