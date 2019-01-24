Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Caught Kissing At The 2019 Australian Open (Star Magazine)

Josh Hutcherson on Crash Diets, European Vacations, and Pickup Basketball (Men’s Journal)

Lara Pippen Steps Out in Skintight Little Black Dress Amid Divorce (OK! Magazine)

Sasha and Malia Obama’s Post White House Adventures (Radar Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!