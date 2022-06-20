Unconditional love. Nicole Kidman has had nothing but positive things to say about her two adopted children, Isabella (born December 1992) and Connor (born January 1995), with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Big Little Lies alum, who was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, has been open about maintaining a positive relationship with their children despite their affiliation with the Church of Scientology. The former couple adopted their daughter and son in 1992 and 1995, respectively.

The actress reflected on her relationship with Cruise in an October 2020 interview, telling The New York Times that she was “happily married” while filming Eyes Wide Shut together.

“We would go go-kart racing after those scenes,” she recalled. “We’d rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”

Following her split from Cruise, the Nine Perfect Strangers star went on to marry country singer Keith Urban in June 2006 in Australia. The pair are the parents of two daughters, Sunday (born July 2008) and Faith (born December 2010).

The Grammy winner gushed to Dax Shepard in a September 2020 “Armchair Expert” podcast episode about his wife, calling her “The One.” The songwriter said, “She’s the one that I was searching for my whole life. It felt so obvious. … [She] was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond.”

While Kidman had “such a crush” on her now-husband, the “Stupid Boy” singer initially wasn’t interested. “Somebody had given me her number and I had it in my pocket for a while. I kept looking at it thinking, ‘If I call this number, she’s going to answer. I don’t know what [to] say,’” Urban explained to Interview magazine in 2018. “I wasn’t in a very healthy place in my life. I’d never have thought she’d see anything in a guy like me. But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless.”

As for Cruise, the Mission Impossible star moved on with Katie Holmes after his and Kidman’s divorce. He started a family with the Ohio native, and they wed in 2006. The exes divorced six years later.

Scroll down to revisit Kidman’s most heartfelt quotes about Isabella and Connor: