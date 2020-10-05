Nicole Kidman Remembers Being Happily Married to Tom Cruise

Learning to let go? Nicole Kidman opened up about her marriage to Tom Cruise — and revealed that she doesn’t want to dwell on any “negative feelings.”

The Australian actress, 53, reflected on her time filming Eyes Wide Shut with Cruise, 58, and late director Stanley Kubrick. Kidman met her now-ex in November 1989, and the duo wed one month later. Despite the long days and taxing emotional scenes in Kubrick’s 1999 erotic drama, in which Kidman and Cruise played a married couple working through infidelity, the Big Little Lies star only remembers the best of the experience.

“We were happily married through that,” she told The New York Times in an interview published on Monday, October 5. “We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”

Before their 2001 split, Kidman and the Top Gun actor adopted two children, daughter Isabella, now 27, and son Connor, now 25. During their long hours together on the Eyes Wide Shut set, coming home to their kids at the end of the day helped the former couple return to reality.

“We loved working with [Kubrick],” the Bewitched actress explained. “We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set. We would say, ‘When is it going to end?’ We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half. But you go, ‘As long as I surrender to what this is, I’m going to have an incredible time.'”

Five years after he and Kidman called it quits, the Jerry Maguire star wed Katie Holmes. The pair share a 14-year-old daughter and were married for six years before Holmes, 41, filed for divorce. Kidman, for her part, tied the knot with Keith Urban in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9.

“She’s just the one. She’s the one that I was searching for my whole life,” the country singer, 52, said of his wife on an episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in September. “It felt so obvious. … [She] was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond.”