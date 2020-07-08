Partying with her preteen! Nicole Kidman celebrated her and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday’s 12th birthday on Tuesday, July 7.

“Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday,” the actress, 53, captioned an Instagram post. “Happy Birthday baby girl xx.”

In the social media upload, the Oscar winner, who also shares Faith, 9, with the “Be a Light” singer, 52, smiled with her eyes closed while hugging her eldest daughter.

The Aussie wed Urban in 2006 in Sydney and welcomed Sunday and Faith in 2008 and 2010, respectively. She is also the mother of Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, whom she and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, adopted.

In November 2018, the Big Little Lies alum told Who magazine of her eldest children: “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to say, “I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

She and Cruise, 58, were married from 1990 to 2001. Since moving on with Urban and starting a family of their own, Kidman has chosen to keep her daughters away from technology.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” the Bombshell star told Vanity Fair in April 2019. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

She went on to tell the outlet that her kids go to church, revealing, “A lot of my friends tease me. That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. … For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing.’ ”