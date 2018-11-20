In the name of love! Nicole Kidman reflected on her marriage to Tom Cruise and revealed that he inspired her to leave her native Australia for the U.S.

“I moved here because I fell in love and got married,” the Big Little Lies star, 51, told Variety in a profile published on Tuesday, November 20. “I always make choices for love and everything kind of had to fall in place around that.”

Kidman also revealed that she never felt media scrutiny over her relationship with the Mission Impossible star, 56. “If I look back, it didn’t seem like [there was] a lot of interest,” she told the publication. “We didn’t have social media then. We didn’t have paparazzi like now. You had definite control of it.”

The Boy Erased actress, who was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, previously opened up about the nature of their relationship during an October interview with New York Magazine.

“I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection,” she explained at the time. “I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of [the marriage] at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”

The Emmy winner clarified her comments later that month, telling Today that she enjoyed a quiet life with Cruise and their two adopted children: Isabella, now 25, and Connor, now 23.

“Because I was married at 23 years old, I wasn’t going to parties or I wasn’t going out a lot. I was pretty much at home,” she recalled. “I had my first child at 25 and I was married, I was in a family. So my sense of being in the world was … I was working or I was at home.”

Kidman added that she felt like there was a protective “barrier” around her relationship with the Top Gun star: “A lot of women don’t have that. A lot of people in the world don’t have that.”

The Destroyer actress remarried Keith Urban in 2006 and they share daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!