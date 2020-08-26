Upping her social media game. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Bella Cruise, diverted from the usual posts on her Instagram account by getting more personal.

The 27-year-old artist shared a rare mirror selfie on Tuesday, August 25. “All that glitters is gold..” she wrote. “Oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter.”

In the photo, Bella partially hid her brunette hair under a black hat while wearing a top of the same hue. She accented the shot with a sparkly filter.

Bella occasionally posts pictures of herself on her account but mostly sticks to art.

Tom, 58, and Kidman, 53, were married from 1990 to 2001. The exes adopted Bella and her 25-year-old brother, Connor.

The Big Little Lies alum spoke out about her adult children — she also shares daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, with husband Keith Urban — in an April 2019 interview. “Bella lives just outside London,” she told Vanity Fair at the time. “You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little.”

Kidman explained in November 2018 why she chooses to mostly keep quiet about Bella and Connor. “I’m very private about that,” she noted to Australia’s Who magazine. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

The actress then pointed out how her older children’s allegiance to Scientology affected their relationship. “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she said. “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here. I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

Bella made headlines in March 2019 when she showed gratitude toward Tom for introducing her to Scientology. In an email to other members, she wrote, “Thank you to my Dad for everything.”