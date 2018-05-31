Speaking her truth. Nicole Kidman opened up about the miscarriages she suffered during her marriage to Tom Cruise in a candid new interview.

The Big Little Lies star, 50, understandably felt “massive grief” upon miscarrying at 23 shortly after her 1990 wedding to Cruise due to an ectopic pregnancy, a condition in which the embryo begins developing in the fallopian tube rather than in the womb.

“There’s a huge, aching yearning. I know the yearning,” Kidman told Talter magazine while covering their July 2018 issue. “And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That’s massive grief to women.”

Although the Oscar winner and the Mission Impossible actor, 55, tried to conceive again, she lost the child around the time he filed for divorce in 2001.

Kidman previously reflected on the miscarriages in a November 2007 interview with Marie Claire.

“From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies,” she told the publication at the time. “And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that ’s when it came that we would adopt Bella.”

Kidman and Cruise adopted two children during their marriage, daughter Isabella, 25, and son Connor, 22. “My mother has an adopted sister, so it’s been part of our family and I knew it would probably play out somewhere in mine,” she continued. “I didn’t think it would happen so early but it did.”

The Australia actress, who remarried Keith Urban in 2006, has spoken candidly about her relationship with Cruise in the past. “I was a baby when I married Tom,” she told the Evening Standard in December 2015. “I don’t regret any of it, but out of respect for Keith, I tend not to discuss any of that now.”

Kidman and Urban, 50, share two daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7. Following his split from the Grace of Monaco star, Cruise went on to wed Katie Holmes in 2006 but the duo famously divorced in 2012. They are parents to daughter Suri, 12.

