Laughing it off. After more than two decades of marriage, Deborra-Lee Furness opened up about ignoring the rumors about her relationship with Hugh Jackman.

“Hugh’s been gay for whatever, I mean, hello guys – if he was gay, he could be gay!” Furness, 66, joked during the “Not an Overnight Success” podcast on Sunday, April 17, referring to the speculation about her husband’s sexuality.

The actress added, “He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!”

Furness’ comments come shortly after the couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. Earlier this month, Jackman, 53, took to social media to gush about his wife on their special day.

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!” the Les Misérables star wrote alongside an Instagram selfie of the pair cuddling up on the beach.

Jackman and Furness met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. They tied the knot one year later and adopted son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greatest Showman star noted that being under lockdown allowed for him to grow “closer” to Furness. “Literally, my wife is dancing behind the camera as we speak,” Jackman told Extra in March 2020. “We were just saying the other day — we have never spent this much time together. But having this time without either of us working, being with the family … we’ve had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer.”

The Fire alum, for her part, also discussed her “amazing connection” with her husband. “I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is,” Furness said on Anh’s Brush With Fame in October 2020.

She continued: “When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together — and life is tough, as we know it, it’s not all good — and when you have someone there that is so supportive…you can really stand buck naked. You have to. When you’ve got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you’re loved, there’s nothing better.”

