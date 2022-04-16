What’s in a name? While it can be difficult to pick out the perfect moniker for an animal companion, many stars have found inspiration in other celebrities’ names.

“I have a fish named Kieran Culkin,” Alexandra Daddario told E! News during a red carpet interview at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, referring to the Succession star. “So, I’m excited to see Kieran Culkin [tonight] and maybe tell him that.”

Daddario, who is also a proud dog mama to pup Levon, has been outspoken about her love of animals through the years.

“My dog actually makes me more active. We love to hike and explore different trails in Los Angeles. He’s honestly the coolest dog ever,” the Layover star previously told Muscle & Fitness in August 2018.

The White Lotus alum is not the only famous star to find inspiration in celebrity names. Mario Lopez, wife Courtney Mazza and their three kids welcomed a French bulldog in March 2020, choosing an athletic-inspired name tribute.

“The Lopez Family just keeps growing! We want to introduce our newest member of the family … Oscar DeLaHoya Lopez,” the Saved by the Bell alum wrote via Instagram at the time.

Lopez noted in the clip that he always names his “doggies after great fighters.” The family’s other Bulldogs are named Julio César Chavez Lopez and Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez.

“Please welcome the newest member of the Lopez Family… ‘Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez!’ She happens to be Julio’s cousin,” the Access Hollywood cohost previously captioned an August 2015 Instagram photo. “And yes I’m continuing my tradition of naming my dogs after great Mexican fighters. The kids get Italian first names & the dogs Spanish names. Keepin our cultures alive.”

The California native revealed during a March 2020 episode of the entertainment news show that De La Hoya, for his part, is flattered by the canine’s name.

“He loves it! I told him I was going to do it and he was cracking up because he knows [how I’ve always named my dogs’,” Mario added. “So he loves that I finally [named a dog after him]. He’s actually honored — and Oscar’s a dog anyway so it’s perfect!”

Jennifer Lawrence — who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022 — previously adopted a cat, giving it a well-known nickname.

“Her official name’s Cleo but we call her Chaz Bono because I’ve never met a cat that … has such a masculine energy that everyone always says ‘he,’” the Hunger Games star revealed during a November 2012 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I got her as a kitten.”

Scroll below to find out which stars named their precious pets after other well-known personalities: