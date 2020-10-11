The perfect furry companion! Jennifer Aniston revealed she rescued a new puppy named Lord Chesterfield in an adorable video via Instagram.

The Friends alum, 51, shared the clip on Sunday, October 11, which featured the white dog sleeping on its back with a bone in his mouth.

“Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have?” Aniston said to the dog while filming him.

The Morning Show star captioned the post, “👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼.”

Lord Chesterfield joins the family with Aniston’s other dogs, Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, her white pit bull. The Office Space star shared her love of dogs with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. The former couple’s white German Shepard, Dolly, and Sophie even dressed up for their wedding in August 2015. Aniston and the Leftovers alum called it quits less than three years later. However, the pair reunited in July 2019 after Dolly’s death.

Theroux, 49, paid tribute to Dolly in an emotional Instagram post at the time. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” he wrote. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest.”

He added, “Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog.”

Aniston revealed during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2018 that her dog was named after country singer Dolly Parton.

“I guess I slightly offended her,” Aniston joked at the time. “I just think it’s cute. She’s so sweet.”

Later that month, Parton, 74, shared that she had finally met the actress’ dog.

“It was embarrassing, kinda, because there were several people there, and I’d hear [Jennifer] say, ‘Dolly, don’t pee on the couch! Don’t be knocking the water bowl over,’” the “Jolene” singer said on The Talk. “But actually, I think, probably, the fact that Jennifer has a little dog named after me is cute.”