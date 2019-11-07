



Using social media for good! Justin Theroux loves dogs and he loves social media, so combining the two for a good cause was a no-brainer for the actor!

The Lady and the Tramp star recently reminded his followers that his best friend is his rescue dog, Kuma, after paying a visit to the Ventura County Animal Services shelter in Camarillo, California. On this trip he was inspired to help other dogs, so he reached out to his Instagram followers and tagged a few famous friends including his ex Jennifer Aniston.

“KUMA had a rough day…We were working in Ventura and wouldn’t you know it? We just HAPPENED to be RIGHT NEXT to @vcanimalservices. KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them… and the human SAINTS that take care of them,” Theroux, 48, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, November 6.

While at the shelter, the duo fell for a few of the puppies and had to do something to bring awareness to their care and adoption needs.

“We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS…. Like ZUMO, SHOTTI … A puppy that doesn’t even HAVE name yet… AND… a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us,” he continued. “KUMA used to be JUST like them… without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them….ALL of their adoption fees have been paid… Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them.”

After paying for the adoption fees, the Zoolander 2 star gave a shout out to Aniston, 50, and Selena Gomez to try and get them to help spread the word — and perhaps house one of the newly saved dogs.

“It sounds like a lot, but you’ll soon see… once rescued, they take care of you. So if you’re in the Ventura area… ZUMO, SHOTTI, NO NAME, and STELLA would love a visit… and of course… more than anything, would love to take care of you,” he wrote. He then added: “@selenagomez (sorry Selena, you know the drill),” and “@jenniferaniston (yep, now that you’re on here, you’re gonna get this a lot too☺️).”

Theroux and Aniston split in 2017 after two years of marriage, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November that the exes “have stayed friends and leaned on each other when necessary.”

The Friends alum joined Instagram on October 15, with a cast photo of her five best TV friends, and Theroux was one of the first to welcome her.