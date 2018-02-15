Twitter Is Heartbroken Over Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Split

Say it ain’t so! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split and Twitter has a lot to say about the news.

As previously reported, Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their separation on Thursday, February 15. The pair announced their engagement in August 2012 and tied the knot in three years later.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the pair told Us Weekly in a joint statement. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news, and some are “heartbroken” over it.

“Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated… i feel like my heart is actually breaking,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m sorry but HOW can one not love Jennifer Aniston,” another fan wrote.

One user tweeted, “I don’t know about you, but I personally feel heartbroken for #JenniferAniston.”

Read more reactions below:

“Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split?? Has Jen been cursed since her split with Brad? Should she get the ‘Rachel’ haircut again? So many questions,” one user wrote.

Another fan asked, “WHERE IS JENNIFER ANISTON’S HAPPY ENDING?!”

“Are we sure they aren’t just on a break? #JenniferAniston,” a fan tweeted, referring to Aniston and David Schwimmer’s Friends characters Rachel and Ross’ infamous breakup.

I CAN’T BELIEVE JEN AND JUSTIN ARE SEPARATING LOVE IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/rAdoPurj5p — allie (@ICEDTAESS) February 16, 2018

Wait, is that really true? And the info is released at the exact same time as #AmySchumer's wedding? Wow – well, people get married, people break up, divorce happens ~ I hope #JenniferAniston & Amy Schumer are nice and happy, that's the most important thing💖💖 https://t.co/UVHw2aSTGK — Ailsa Forshaw (@AilsaForshaw) February 16, 2018

I’m honestly heartbroken. I love Jen. She deserves to be happy and I hope to God she finds it. Maybe Brad and her will get back now? 😬 #JenniferAniston — Nayaab Khan (@nayaabkay) February 16, 2018

*Me doesn't follow celebrity gossip and could care less about what they do with their lives* TMZ: "Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split" Me: pic.twitter.com/EAZftzyRpY — CallyMar (@CallyErrebo) February 16, 2018

I may have to log off for a few days. Heartbroken about Jennifer Aniston's marriage crumbling — Nick Nolte (@tweetingAmirite) February 16, 2018

