



Friends ‘til the end! Justin Theroux left a comment on his estranged wife Jennifer Aniston’s first-ever Instagram post on Tuesday, October 15.

“Woot-Woot! 🙌🏼❤️ #first,” the Leftovers alum, 48, wrote.

Aniston, 50, joined the social media platform on Tuesday and quickly shared a brand-new selfie with her former Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she captioned the photo.

Within a matter of hours, more than 225,000 people (and counting!) followed the Emmy winner on Instagram, although some users complained that they were having trouble doing so, indicating that she nearly broke the service. For her part, Aniston follows 83 people so far, including the Friends cast, Theroux, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Selena Gomez.

“YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!! ❤️✨😍,” Reese Witherspoon commented on Tuesday. Olivia Wilde added, “FINALLY ❤️⚡️❤️⚡️❤️⚡️❤️.”

Earlier in the week, Aniston admitted that she felt pressured to sign up for Instagram. “What you resist, persists,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, October 13. “It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.

The Morning Show star and Theroux separated in late 2017 after two years of marriage. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly in February 2018. “Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

A source told Us at the time that the pair had tried to save their marriage with a “make or break” trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Aniston’s Horrible Bosses costar Jason Bateman and his wife, actress Amanda Anka, but “it didn’t work.”

The Wanderlust costars have since maintained an amicable friendship. In July, they reunited to mourn to their beloved rescue dog Dolly, which Theroux documented on his Instagram page.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

