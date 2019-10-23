



Man’s best friend! Justin Theroux’s dog, Kuma, helped him recreate the memorable spaghetti-eating scene from Disney’s Lady and The Tramp.

Theroux, 48, brought his rescue pup to the premiere of the upcoming Lady and The Tramp remake — in which he stars opposite Tessa Thompson — at the iPic Theater on Tuesday, October 22. During the film’s after party at The Tuck Room, the duo posed for a photo replicating the classic film’s iconic moment. They both held one end of a spaghetti noodle in their mouths as they sweetly stared at one another.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Tuesday’s event, the Maniac actor opened up about bringing his furry friend to the high-profile event.

“It’s her first premiere. It’s her first part in a movie,” he told the outlet. “It’s her first movie red carpet. She’s done animal work kind of red carpets.”

Theroux then admitted that he will bring the pitbull “everywhere.” He said that “when people tell me I can’t bring her in, then I apologize and leave.”

Theroux adopted the rescue pup, formerly named Sylvia, in 2018 after Hurricane Harvey hit the year before. The American Psycho actor told Men’s Journal in January that Kuma “is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Their bond is so close, in fact, the actor got his dog a part in the film as Pound Dog No. 3. Her involvement in Lady and The Tramp was announced via Theroux’s Instagram last month. The update came from the dog’s perspective, as Kuma stated that “this part rrrrealllly took it out of me.”

The post also noted how Kuma was “VERY excited to show you all of my hard work,” joking that the pup was “gonna take a week off to reconnect with myself before I start the Oscar slash awards push.”

Earlier this year, Theroux reunited with his estranged wife, Jennifer Aniston, to mourn the loss of their dog, Dolly. The Spy Who Dumped Me actor revealed the devastating news via Instagram in July, accompanied by several photos of the dog.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield 🐺💔,” he wrote. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”

Aniston paid tribute to Dolly at a press event for her upcoming series, The Morning Show, on October 13. At the time, Us Weekly spotted her wearing a necklace that featured a pic of the pup surrounded by diamonds.