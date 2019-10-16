



Keeping her close! Jennifer Aniston will never forget her beloved dog Dolly — whom she shared with estranged husband Justin Theroux. Now, the actress is honoring the pet with a sweet necklace.

Amongst other jewelry the Morning Show star, 50, wears, Us Weekly spotted a new necklace around Aniston’s neck, a tribute to her late dog Dolly. The simple accessory shows a photo of Dolly surrounded by diamonds.

When the White Shepherd died in July, the former couple reunited to say goodbye. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” the Leftovers alum, 47, wrote on Instagram at the time. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest.”

He added, “Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog.”

The Friends actress revealed during a December 2018 interview that Dolly was named after Dolly Parton, which came as a surprise to the country singer.

“I guess I slightly offended her,” Aniston joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “I just think it’s cute. She’s so sweet.”

Later that month, Parton, 73, said on The Talk that she had a chance to meet the dog.

“It was embarrassing, kinda, because there were several people there, and I’d hear [Jennifer] say, ‘Dolly, don’t pee on the couch! Don’t be knocking the water bowl over,’” she said. “But actually, I think, probably, the fact that Jennifer has a little dog named after me is cute.”

The We’re the Millers star practically broke the internet earlier this week, when she joined Instagram on Tuesday, October 15. Though she only has one post thus far (a reunion selfie featuring the entire cast of Friends), fans can expect more soon.

“It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, October 13. “You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there.”

