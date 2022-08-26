Meghan Trainor Wants to Get ‘Knocked Up’ Before 2023, Would 'Love' a Girl

Ready for round two! Meghan Trainor can’t wait to get pregnant again after welcoming son Riley in February 2021.

“If I could’ve got pregnant months ago, I would’ve,” the 28-year-old singer exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 25, while attending the exclusive preview of the new LEGO DOTS pop-up experience at The Grove in Los Angeles. “We’re just busy and I don’t want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff.”

The “All About That Bass” songstress, who shares her 18-month-old son with husband Daryl Sabara, noted that she is about to “travel the world really quick” which has pushed back her timeline. “But November, December, I’ma be trying to get knocked up,” she revealed.

The Grammy winner confessed that conceiving baby No. 2 is “in my calendar,” and she is already thinking about how she can enhance her chances of having a baby girl. “I would love a daughter,” Trainor told Us. “I’m gonna eat acidy foods ‘cause I heard that helps you get a daughter.”

When the Massachusetts native does get pregnant again, she will have no shortage of mom friends there to help her navigate the process.

Trainor — who has been married to the Spy Kids actor, 30, since 2018 — is part of Hilary Duff’s Los Angeles-based mom’s club. Some of the other famous members are Mandy Moore and Ashley Tisdale.

“Hilary invited me, blessed me with that opportunity and I owe her my life,” the “Lips Are Movin” artist explained of the parenting squad, noting that she still has to pinch herself when she’s with all the celebs. “Every day I’m like, ‘Be cool, be cool, be cool.’ It’s been, like, a year and a half, and I’m like, ‘Be cool.’”

Trainor confessed that her husband was equally as starstruck when she was introduced to some of the women in the group, especially the This Is Us alum, 38. (Moore, who is pregnant with her second child, shares 18-month-old son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith.)

“You know, Daryl named his hamster Mandy Moore growing up,” the “Dear Future Husband” songstress told Us. “So we’re acting as we’re there trying to be very cool about it, but we’re freaking out.”

When she’s not geeking out over her inner mom circle, Trainor said she’s embracing the group’s sisterhood. “This is where we escape work and we just hang and chill and talk about our baby,” she explained, adding they chat about “what’s weird [and what’s] happening this week.”

Recently, the Smurfs: The Lost Village actress, who has a new album coming out in October, has been focused on raising her son, who she said is already becoming a little “actor.” The toddler is also a big fan of toys, especially LEGOs, like the new LEGO DOTS, which have a wide range of color palettes and can be used to decorate a child’s room, made into frames and more.

“He got the LEGO big blocks and he likes stacking [them]. Honestly, you give that kid a jar, he’ll be stoked,” she told Us while exploring the LEGO DOTS pop-up. “He’s just like, ‘Oh, oh,’ [and] put his mouth on it and then puts things inside of thing. That’s his jam right now.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn