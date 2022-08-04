Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s Relationship Timeline

A perfect match. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara first met in 2014, but it took the couple two more years before they gave their romance a shot.

After meeting at a party in 2014, Trainor and Sabara didn’t cross paths again until a a double date with actress Chloë Grace Moretz and her then-boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too,” the singer told Chelsea Handler on the comedian’s Netflix show in 2016. “Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever.'”

The Kick-Ass actress decided to set Trainor up with the Spy Kids star, who she referred to as “the nicest guy in the world.”

Following one year of dating, the pair got engaged and exchanged vows in 2019. After Trainor announced that she was expecting a child with Sabara, the songwriter opened up about an unusual side effect of her pregnancy.

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” she said on the Today show in November 2020. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

Three months later, the duo welcomed their son Riley following a “terrifying” birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor explained on the Today show in June 2021. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

The Voice UK judge and the Polar Express star only got to see their baby boy “for one second before” he had to be taken away, which was “the worst part” of the delivery experience. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days,” Trainor added.

Later that year, Trainor reflected on growing closer to Sabara over the years.

“The best part about my relationship is that Daryl — he cares so much about me, my well-being, my emotional state, my physical, everything,” the “Dear Future Husband” performer said on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast in October 2021. “And he just wants to do anything he can to make me better and make my life easier.”

