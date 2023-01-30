Oh, Baby! Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant,Expecting 2nd Child With Daryl Sabara

Made you look! Meghan Trainor is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰,” the 29-year-old captioned her Instagram reveal on Monday, January 30. In the snap, she held a set of ultrasound images while puckering her lips to the camera. The upload was also shared via her husband’s account.

Trainor appeared on the Today show on Monday morning to share the happy news. “I’m pregnant! We did it!” she gushed.

Before making her official announcement, the pop star often hinted at the idea of having a second child.

“If I could’ve got pregnant months ago, I would’ve,” Trainor exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “We’re just busy and I don’t want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff.”

The “Dear Future Husband” songstress teased that she had a schedule figured out, adding, “November, December, I’ma be trying to get knocked up.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Trainor told Us that conceiving was “in my calendar,” confessing she had already thought about how she could enhance her chances of having a baby girl. “I would love a daughter,” she gushed. “I’m gonna eat acidy foods ‘cause I heard that helps you get a daughter.”

The Grammy winner and the Spy Kids alum sparked their romance in 2016 and got engaged one year later. After tying the knot in 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February 2021.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!” the Massachusetts native shared via Instagram, alongside a series of adorable photos of the newborn. “We are SO IN LOVE🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Six months later, the singer opened up about experiencing “terrifying” complications during her son’s birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor said on the Today show in June 2021. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

The “All About That Bass” artist revealed she was only able to see Riley “for one second before” he was taken away by the nurses, which was “the worst part.” Trainor added, “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

As he’s grown up, the toddler has become a social media sensation. His parents constantly share his adorable moments via Instagram and TikTok – and fans love seeing his milestones.

“Every time I see him with his little glasses on I melt 🥺,” a TikTok user commented on a video of Riley uploaded in August 2022.

“He’s just the perfect combination of you guys. He’s so cute 🥺,” another wrote.