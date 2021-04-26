Getting better by the day. Meghan Trainor gave a glimpse into her and Daryl Sabara‘s 2-month-old son Riley’s health issues in a Saturday, April 24, TikTok video.

“We had a rocky start,” the singer, 27, captioned the footage via Instagram. “But Riley is perfect, happy and healthy. So lucky to be your mama sweet boy.”

In the social media upload, the Massachusetts native watched throwback videos from her baby boy’s hospital stay. The little one was treated in the NICU, hooked up to a variety of breathing tubes and wires. The Spy Kids star, 28, cradled the little one in a clip while his wife wiped away tears.

The Grammy winner delivered Riley in February via C-section. “This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” the “All About That Bass” singer captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

The announcement came five months after Trainor shared her pregnancy news with her Instagram followers, writing via Instagram: “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

The Voice UK judge suffered from gestational diabetes while awaiting her newborn’s arrival, telling Ryan Seacrest in March that she was handling the “very common and genetic” condition.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,’” she explained at the time. “And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like OK because my mom did have it too.”

During a Today show appearance that same month, Trainor noted that she “really [had] to pay attention” to her diet, adding, “It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experience this.”

She and Sabara tied the knot in December 2018 in Los Angeles after dating for two years. The couple celebrated their second anniversary just ahead of Riley’s birth, and the then-pregnant star thanked the California native for giving her “the best gift ever.”