Grateful for her little guy. More than two months after welcoming her son, Meghan Trainor looked back on her son Riley’s “terrifying” birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” the singer, 27, said during a Today show appearance on Wednesday, June 2. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

The Massachusetts native only got to see her baby boy “for one second before” he was taken away, which she called “the worst part.” The Grammy winner added, “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

In April, the “All About That Bass” singer posted an Instagram video featuring throwback videos from her infant’s hospital stay. Trainor showed Riley hooked up to feeding tubes and wires in the NICU, writing, “We had a rocky start. But Riley is perfect, happy and healthy. So lucky to be your mama, sweet boy.”

Trainor gave birth to her and Daryl Sabara’s son via C-section in February. “This sweet baby boy’s due date was Valentine’s Day,” the former Voice UK coach wrote via Instagram at the time. “We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

The songwriter announced her pregnancy in October 2020 and suffered from gestational diabetes ahead of her little one’s arrival. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,’” Trainor told Ryan Seacrest in March of the “very common and genetic” condition. “And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like, ‘OK,’ because my mom did have it too.”

That same month, the voice actress told the Today show cohosts that she was “pay[ing] attention” to her diet after her diagnosis, explaining, “It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experience this.”

She and Sabara, 28, wed in December 2018 in California. In October of the following year, Trainor told E! News that she wanted “a bunch of babies” with the Spy Kids star.

The “Lips Are Movin” singer gushed at the time: “I want to get it all done at one time and be like, ‘Pop them in there.’ You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in.”