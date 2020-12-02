Tough pregnancies. Meghan Trainor, Salma Hayek and more celebrities have opened up about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

The “All About That Bass” singer said during a December 2020 Today show appearance that the “little tiny bump in the road” had been “manageable and OK.” She explained, “I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat.”

While the condition is treatable, it can cause high blood sugar. Trainor called the diagnosis a learning experience, saying, “It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experience this.”

The news came two months after the Grammy winner announced that she and husband Daryl Sabara have a little one on the way.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

The Spy Kids star added with a post of his own: “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

As for Hayek, the actress battled gestational diabetes in 2007 while carrying her and husband Francois Henri-Pinault‘s daughter, Valentina.

“I became huge,” the Drunk Parents star told Glamour the following year. “And I said, ‘This is what it takes for me to have this baby, and I really want it.’ Then you don’t know if it’s going to be healthy; you are completely out of control. So the experience really makes you humble.”

Hayek didn’t realize that she had gestational diabetes at first, she told Parents magazine that same year. “I was nauseated for nine months, which can be one of the symptoms,” the Mexico native explained. “If I had it to do over again, I wouldn’t eat so much fruit at the beginning. I didn’t know that eating fruit that is high in sugar is not recommended when you have gestational diabetes.”

Keep scrolling to see more expectant stars who dealt with the same health issues, from Mariah Carey to Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood.