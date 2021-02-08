After keeping her pregnancy under wraps, Billie Lourd is looking back on her cravings, symptoms and more.

The actress, 28, called her second trimester the “best” on her Saturday, February 6, Instagram Story, as well as the third “because you get to meet your babe.” As for the first, the American Horror Story alum wrote that “hormones” sucked.

“But you get through it and it’s beyond worth every second of weird moods / acne / all that fun jazz when your little human arrives,” the Los Angeles native wrote, referencing her 4-month-old son, Kingston.

Lourd went on to write that she craved ice cream “most” while pregnant, noting, “But then I had a lil gestational diabetes scare so then it was beets? Random I know but that’s pregnancy vibes for ya!”

The Scream Queens alum and her fiancé, Austen Rydell, welcomed their son in September 2020. “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of their infant’s feet at the time.

Her late mom Carrie Fisher’s former Star Wars costar Mark Hamill tweeted his congratulations. “I can’t think of another baby with both ‘KING’ AND ‘LORD’ in their name,” the actor, 69, wrote. “Nice.”

Lourd wrote on Instagram on Saturday that “duh,” she plans to teach Kingston to be “a Star Wars geek.” She showed a sneak peek of his nursery, which includes a “Light Side” and “Dark Side” light switch.

Since welcoming her baby boy, the New York University grad has been opening up about her pregnancy, from sharing throwback bump pics to revealing where she conceived the little one.

“He’s not technically a quarantine baby. And I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies,” Lourd told her stepfather Bruce Bozzi in an interview last month. “Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He’s technically just a Caribbean baby.”

She added in January: “I got to keep it to myself, and only my family knew and nobody else knew. Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet, and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be, but it turned out to be the greatest experience.”

Lourd’s Scream Queen costars Lea Michele and Emma Roberts were all pregnant at the same time, which the Unfabulous alum, 29, called “pure witchcraft” in October 2020.

“It was not planned,” Roberts, who welcomed son Rhodes, 1 month, in December 2020, told Jess Cagle at the time. “It’s been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be people I’m so close to. It’s been amazing. We couldn’t have planned it better, honestly.”