Perfect timing! Emma Roberts gushed about being pregnant at the same time as her former Scream Queens costars Lea Michele and Billie Lourd.

“It’s pure witchcraft,” the Unfabulous alum, 29, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Wednesday, October 21. “I don’t know how else to explain it. It was not planned. It’s been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be people I’m so close to. It’s been amazing. We couldn’t have planned it better, honestly.”

The New York native explained why she’s “glad” they’re all having boys. (The Glee alum, 34, welcomed her son, Ever, in August, while Lourd, 28, announced Kingston’s arrival the following month.)

“I would be scared if we all had girls, it would be mini Scream Queens,” Roberts joked on Wednesday. “I don’t think the world’s ready for that. So I’m grateful that we were all given boys, although who knows, they could be Scream Queens. We don’t know yet.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Roberts is expecting her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund’s first child. The Holidate star confirmed the news two months later, revealing the sex of her baby-to-be.

Before the American Horror Story alum debuted her baby bump in August, Roberts’ mom, Kelly Cunningham, addressed her daughter’s pregnancy via Instagram. This led the actress to block her “to prove a point,” she told Jess Cagle.

Roberts first spoke about their social media “war” on Monday, October 19, telling Jimmy Kimmel: “I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination. She definitely spilled the beans.”

The Nancy Drew star called the experience “a good story to tell the baby,” explaining, “It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn’t get to her. I couldn’t call her or attack her. We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight.”