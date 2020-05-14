Baby on board! Lea Michele is expecting her first child, and she’s been showing off her baby bump progress throughout her pregnancy.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Glee alum and her husband, Zandy Reich, have a little one on the way. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

The actress debuted her budding belly the following month via Instagram. “So grateful,” the New York native captioned a photo of herself gazing down at her stomach while wearing a blue floral Margarette dress by Hatch.

“Crying! Screaming!!! Love you !” Michele’s Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts commented on the May social media upload, while fellow Glee alum Naya Rivera wrote, “Aww congrats! I love this. You’re going to be a great mommy!”

The Emmy nominee and Reich starts dating in 2017 after being friends for years. In 2018, Michele announced their engagement.

The couple walked down the aisle in Napa, California, in March 2019. Not only did Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy officiate the ceremony, but the “Run to You” singer’s former costars attended, from Becca Tobin to Darren Criss.

“I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” Michele gushed to Us exclusively four months after her and the entrepreneur’s nuptials. “At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

The Broadway star reflected on her big day in December 2019 via Instagram, writing, “I started the year with not one but TWO amazing bachelorette parties in Hawaii and Arizona with the greatest girlfriends in the entire world. And then the most amazing dream came true and I got married to the most amazing man in the world. … Our wedding weekend was so perfect and amazing. We had an incredible honeymoon in Bora Bora. We lived bicoastal most of the year enjoying both East and West coasts and spent great times with our families.”

Keep scrolling to see Michele’s baby bump updates throughout her pregnancy, from bathing suit mirror selfies to Mother’s Day family photos.