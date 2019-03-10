Just married! Lea Michele and her fiancé, Zandy Reich, tied the knot in Napa, California, on Saturday, March 9, Us Weekly can confirm.

Michele’s former Glee costars including close friends Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff were in attendance as Ryan Murphy officiated the nuptials.

“Ryan is like my family,” the 32-year-old actress told Brides magazine in February about the Glee creator. “One of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that’s it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal.”

Michele began dating the AYR president in July 2017 after years of friendship. She announced their engagement in April 2018.

“Yes,” the former Scream Queens star wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her giant diamond ring after the beach proposal.

Last month, a source spotted the twosome looking at wedding rings at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills.

“Lea looked very happy,” a source told Us of the outing. “They were looking at a few trays of bands.”

Michele previously opened up to Us about her wedding diet in October 2018.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s the basics,” she said. “You have to eat right. Every single thing that I put into my body is to nourish and fuel my body. I’ve always felt that food is fuel so what you’re eating is going to help your body. So I don’t eat junk food, I don’t eat processed food. I keep only fresh and healthy ingredients in my home so I can feel my absolute best.”

Michele previously dated Matthew Paetz, Robert Buckley and the late Cory Monteith.

